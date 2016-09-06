Story highlights Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have reportedly broken up

The two dated for three months

(CNN) Well, that was over Hiddleswiftly.

Pop star Taylor Swift and her actor boyfriend Tom Hiddleston have called it quits after a three month romance, according to People . No word on if they're ever, ever getting back together.

The affectionately dubbed "Hiddleswift" seemed inseparable when they began dating in June but, in fact, everything has changed.

The split was reportedly "amicable." Public fascination with the couple may have contributed to the breakup, according to Us Weekly

CNN has reached out to representatives of Swift and Hiddleston, but has not yet independently confirmed the news.