(CNN)Well, that was over Hiddleswiftly.
Pop star Taylor Swift and her actor boyfriend Tom Hiddleston have called it quits after a three month romance, according to People. No word on if they're ever, ever getting back together.
The affectionately dubbed "Hiddleswift" seemed inseparable when they began dating in June but, in fact, everything has changed.
The split was reportedly "amicable." Public fascination with the couple may have contributed to the breakup, according to Us Weekly.
CNN has reached out to representatives of Swift and Hiddleston, but has not yet independently confirmed the news.
The couple's romance was initially confirmed after British tabloid The Sun published photographs of Swift, 26 and Hiddleston, 35, looking like a couple from a Nicholas Sparks film while walking along the beach on June 14 in Westerly, Rhode Island -- just two weeks after the singer and musician Calvin Harris parted ways.
Shortly after, Harris called out Swift on Twitter after she claimed she was the sole writer of his hit single, "This Is What You Came For."
"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris wrote on Twitter, referring to Swift's relationship with Hiddleston.
Swift and Hiddleston outings over the summer were highly publicized. In June, Swift met Hiddleston's parents in the U.K. after Hiddleston met Swift's family in Nashville. The two took part in a big bash in Rhode Island in July where Hiddleston wore a much lambasted "I [heart] T.S." tank top.
Some critics of the couple questioned whether they were in it for the publicity.
"The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy," Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter in July. "That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt."
Despite their steadfast position of authenticity, Swift and Hiddleston's breakup did not seem unexpected to many on social media Tuesday.
"Now there's the surprise of the century," tweeted Kia Makarechi, a story editor at Vanity Fair.
Others suggested titles for a possible new album Swift could write about the "Avengers" actor -- as the singer/song writer has been known to tap into her life experiences for lyrical inspiration.
"Taylor Swift announces forthcoming album, 'Thor Loser,'" tweeted Sam Adams, a writer for Slate.