Rob Lowe roast: Better than Bieber's?

He wasn't the only celeb who took hits

(CNN) Remember that 1988 Rob Lowe sex scandal?

Apparently lots of people who appeared on the Comedy Central roast of the actor do.

During the special, which aired Monday night, there was no shortage of Lowe blows. And, taking a page from last year's roast of Justin Bieber, things got pretty dark.

It was a wince a minute.

Lowe was toasted and roasted for everything from his throwback status as an 80s sex symbol to the famous video of Lowe having sex with a 16-year-old during the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. (The age of consent in Georgia is 16, and Lowe was not charged with any crime.)

