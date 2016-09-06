Rob Lowe roast: Better than Bieber's?

Story highlights
- Lowe was roasted during a special aired Monday night
- He wasn't the only celeb who took hits
(CNN)Remember that 1988 Rob Lowe sex scandal?
Apparently lots of people who appeared on the Comedy Central roast of the actor do.
During the special, which aired Monday night, there was no shortage of Lowe blows. And, taking a page from last year's roast of Justin Bieber, things got pretty dark.
It was a wince a minute.
Lowe was toasted and roasted for everything from his throwback status as an 80s sex symbol to the famous video of Lowe having sex with a 16-year-old during the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. (The age of consent in Georgia is 16, and Lowe was not charged with any crime.)
"Welcome to the Comedy Central roast of Rob Lowe," actor and roast master David Spade said. "That's right, we are here to honor one of the biggest stars of 1987."
Even Lowe's acting skills were attacked.
"Rob, in both your sex tapes you appeared with two other people," comic actor Rob Riggle joked. "Good God, you can't even carry a sex tape."
There were plenty of insults to go around and few on the dais were spared.
Singer Jewel parodied her hit "You Were Meant For Me" to poke fun at Lowe, but also found herself on the receiving end of some teasing.
"Jewel is here," comic Nikki Glaser said. "Or as I call her, 'Trailer Swift.'"
Even retired football player Peyton Manning took some hits - right in his famous forehead.
"Peyton's here tonight to show Zika babies it could really be much worse," Lowe joked.
Manning also took a shot of his own at Tom Brady, who wasn't in attendance, referencing his Deflategate scandal.
But none got fried more than Ann Coulter.
The conservative pundit was booed during her remarks and was the subject of quite a few jokes.
"Ann Coulter wants to help Trump make America great again," comedian Jeff Ross said. "You can start by wearing a burka."