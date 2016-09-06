Story highlights
(CNN)Zayn Malik's One Direction days might be behind him, but a new TV project with NBC will have the singer calling upon his boy band experience in a major way.
Malik is teaming up with prolific TV producer Dick Wolf for a new drama that will center on the "highs and lows of a wildly successful boy band," read an announcement from Universal Television and NBC on Tuesday.
The show, titled "Boys," is currently in development.
"Dick Wolf is a legend," Malik said in the statement, "and the opportunity to work with him and NBC to create a compelling drama series is awesome."
NBC promises the drama will provide "an inside look" into the pressures that come with worldwide success and feature original music.
"It's exciting to be diving into this project with such passionate and prolific producers," said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. "Zayn certainly brings an authentic point of view to this world where kids are catapulted into fame at a dizzying speed. On top of our excitement around the creative ideas being discussed, we have a lot of respect for the musical and digital ambitions behind the project."
Malik and Dick and Noelle Wolf will executive produce the project, along with others.
"Boys" marks Malik's first foray into scripted TV.
Malik was part of teen-adored British boy band One Direction for five years before leaving in 2015. He released his first solo track in January.
Two-time Emmy winner Wolf currently produces "Law & Order: SVU," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med" and the upcoming "Chicago Justice" for NBC.