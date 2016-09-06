Story highlights Zayn Malik is developing a drama about a boy band with NBC and famed TV producer Dick Wolf

Titled "Boys," the show would follow a group's journey to success and the pitfalls that come with it

(CNN) Zayn Malik's One Direction days might be behind him, but a new TV project with NBC will have the singer calling upon his boy band experience in a major way.

Malik is teaming up with prolific TV producer Dick Wolf for a new drama that will center on the "highs and lows of a wildly successful boy band," read an announcement from Universal Television and NBC on Tuesday.

The show, titled "Boys," is currently in development.

"Dick Wolf is a legend," Malik said in the statement, "and the opportunity to work with him and NBC to create a compelling drama series is awesome."

NBC promises the drama will provide "an inside look" into the pressures that come with worldwide success and feature original music.

