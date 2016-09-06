Story highlights In 2009, 11,341 untested rape kits were discovered in a Detroit police warehouse

Charities working to get the kits processed, the cases investigated and prosecuted

Erykah Badu pledged portion of her concert proceeds until all cases done

Detroit (CNN) Seven years after the discovery of 11,341 abandoned and unprocessed rape kits in a Detroit police warehouse, Shahida Mausi-Johnson sought out ways to somehow bring justice to the victims.

But she needed one more element to really make her event sing.

With 81% of those rape kits belonging to black women, Mausi-Johnson looked for an artist whose work inspires empowerment in the African-American community. She reached out to Erykah Badu.

"She as an artist has always demonstrated a great social consciousness, and she brings that to her artistry, she brings that to her life," Mausi-Johnson told CNN.

