'Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp' star Hugh O'Brian dies, age 91

Story highlights Actor best known for portraying 'Wyatt Earp' in a long running series dies, age 91

Best known for playing the lawman, O'Brian also ran a youth leadership foundation

(CNN) Actor Hugh O'Brian, best known for his portrayal of the title role in the 1950's TV Western "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," has died. He was 91.

"It's impossible to put a number on the amount of lives Hugh has touched -- but we can certainly say anyone who participated in HOBY, including all 470,000 of our alumni, tens of thousands of volunteers, and many staff are better people because of him," a statement from the group reads.

Hugh O'Brian was best known for his role as Wyatt Earp.

O'Brian remained active in the foundation until as recently as July, when he urged participants in a HOBY World Leadership Congress to cherish the event. He credited Nobel Prize winner Albert Schweitzer as instilling in him a belief in young people and in 1958 formed the foundation.

O'Brian was born Hugh Charles Krampe.

"I believe every person is created as the steward of his or her own destiny with great power for a specific purpose: to share with others, through service, a reverence for life in a spirit of love," the statement quotes him as saying.

Read More