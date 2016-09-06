Chevy Chase enters rehab

Story highlights Chevy Chase, 72, enters treatment center over alcohol-related issue, rep confirms

Actor checked into rehab for painkiller addiction in the 1980s

(CNN) Chevy Chase has checked into rehab, according to a rep for the actor.

The "National Lampoon" star has entered Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center in Minnesota to deal with an alcohol-related issue, Heidi Schaeffer confirmed via email.

TMZ first reported the star was entering rehab.

In 1986, Chase checked into the Betty Ford drug rehabilitation center for addiction to painkillers.

At the time, his then-publicist told The New York Times that the actor had developed a "dependency on prescription drugs relating to chronic and long-term back problems'' tied to the pratfalls and stunts he did on projects such as "Saturday Night Live."

