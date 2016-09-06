Breaking News

Barbra Streisand tops chart, and tops herself

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

(CNN)Barbra Streisand has done it again.

The singer's latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" has just broken her own record for the most albums to reach number one as a female artist.
This is Streisand's 11th album to hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Madonna ranks second with eight number one albums.
    Streisand, 74, had a slew of A-list friends lend their voices to the album, including Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pine.
    The Grammy winner recently sat down with HLN's Michaela Pereira and spoke about her decision to have celebrities collaborate with her on the project.
    "I can pick the songs I want to sing. I can have the concept I want and make the album," Streisand said. "I wanted to work with these actors, you know, almost as a frustrated director because I want to get back to directing."