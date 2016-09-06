Breaking News

Burning Man's Mutant Vehicles eat dust...and people?

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 11:27 PM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

"Anglerfish are deep-ocean creatures with razor sharp teeth and luminescent lures hanging in front of their jaws to attract prey. It's a recurring motif at Burning Man. This fearsome-looking vehicle was created by Northern California metal artist Mark Whitman."
The Anglerfish by Mark WhitmanPhotographer Scott London has spent over a decade documenting the Burning Man festival, held annually in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. One of his main subjects is capturing the event's bizzare Mutant Vehicles. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each art car he photographed.

"Anglerfish are deep-ocean creatures with razor sharp teeth and luminescent lures hanging in front of their jaws to attract prey. It's a recurring motif at Burning Man. This fearsome-looking vehicle was created by Northern California metal artist Mark Whitman."
"Bay Area artist Greg Barron describes his desert ship as a 'land frigate.' It's a fully rigged, three-masted art car built over the chassis of an old GM Monaco camper. When the winds kick up, Barron and his crew kill the engine and let the sails do the work of carrying the ship across the dry lakebed."
The Monaco by Greg Barron"Bay Area artist Greg Barron describes his desert ship as a 'land frigate.' It's a fully rigged, three-masted art car built over the chassis of an old GM Monaco camper. When the winds kick up, Barron and his crew kill the engine and let the sails do the work of carrying the ship across the dry lakebed."
"This art car, built to resemble a 1980s-style ghetto-blaster, was fashioned by Los Angeles artist Derek Wunder and crew."
The Rock Box by Derek Wunder"This art car, built to resemble a 1980s-style ghetto-blaster, was fashioned by Los Angeles artist Derek Wunder and crew."
"The mechanical octopus known as El Pulpo Mecanico has long been a crowd favorite at Burning Man. It was built entirely from reclaimed scrap metal over the chassis of a 1973 Ford 250. Artist Duane Flatmo describes it as an art-installation on wheels. He's also known for his other mutant vehicles, including Crustacean Wagon, Tin Pan Dragon Wagon, and the Armored Carp."
El Pulpo Mecanico by Duane Flatmo"The mechanical octopus known as El Pulpo Mecanico has long been a crowd favorite at Burning Man. It was built entirely from reclaimed scrap metal over the chassis of a 1973 Ford 250. Artist Duane Flatmo describes it as an art-installation on wheels. He's also
known for his other mutant vehicles, including Crustacean Wagon, Tin Pan Dragon Wagon, and the Armored Carp."
"Artist Daniel Beckman says he designed this art car as an homage to an inspirational hymn about salvaging a sunken ship and triumphing over great odds."
Mary Ellen Carter Rides Again by Daniel Beckman"Artist Daniel Beckman says he designed this art car as an homage to an inspirational hymn about salvaging a sunken ship and triumphing over great odds."
"Artist Bruce Tomb created this startling mutant vehicle by mating an excavator to an old El Camino and joining them by an armature lifting passengers high off the ground and tilting them at odd angles."
Maria Del Camino by Bruce Tomb"Artist Bruce Tomb created this startling mutant vehicle by mating an excavator to an old El Camino and joining them by
an armature lifting passengers high off the ground and tilting them at odd angles."
"This steampunk airship was built by the Airpusher Collective, a Bay Area theme camp. Captained by DJ Edmundo Landgraf, it doubles as a mobile sound system and venue for impromptu dance parties."
The Airpusher by Airpusher Collective"This steampunk airship was built by the Airpusher Collective, a Bay Area theme camp. Captained by DJ Edmundo Landgraf, it doubles as a mobile sound system and venue for impromptu dance parties."
"Bay Area artist Shannon O'Hare created this three-story Victorian mansion/locomotive over a fifth wheel trailer. Over the last decade, it has become one of the best-loved art cars at Burning Man."
Neverwas Haul by Shannon O'Hare"Bay Area artist Shannon O'Hare created this three-story Victorian mansion/locomotive over a fifth wheel trailer. Over the last decade, it has become one of the best-loved art cars at Burning Man."
"This art car has a long history at Burning Man, first appearing in 2002. Originally created by Sid Kurz, it belongs to the Seattle-based Lodi Camp. The Shark Car has undergone many redesigns over the years. It returned with a shiny aluminum finish in 2016 but spent much of the week out of commission."
Shark Car by Sid Kurz"This art car has a long history at Burning Man, first appearing in 2002. Originally created by Sid Kurz, it belongs to the Seattle-based Lodi Camp. The Shark Car has undergone many redesigns over the years. It returned with a shiny aluminum finish in 2016 but spent much of the week out of commission."
"This whimsically-decorated Beetle was created by artist and filmmaker Harrod Blank (pictured) and is generally considered the first art car at Burning Man. While it's no longer designated a 'mutant vehicle,' it has a special permit to be on the playa thanks to its historic significance at the event."
Oh My God! by Harrod Blank"This whimsically-decorated Beetle was created by artist and filmmaker Harrod Blank (pictured) and is generally considered the first art car at Burning Man. While it's no longer designated a 'mutant vehicle,' it has a special permit to be on the playa thanks to its historic significance at the event."
"With its elaborate laser effects, flame throwers and dance floor, not to mention its impressive design, this art car was a sensation when it first appeared at Burning Man 2008. But it was also widely criticized for serving a small and wealthy elite, much like an exclusive nightclub for the rich and famous — a trend that has continued in recent years."
Disco Duck"With its elaborate laser effects, flame throwers and dance floor, not to mention its impressive design, this art car was a sensation when it first appeared at Burning Man 2008. But it was also
widely criticized for serving a small and wealthy elite, much like an exclusive nightclub for the rich and famous — a trend that has continued
in recent years."
"UK artist Alex Wright, known as Wreckage International, fashioned the Lost Tea Party in 2014 as a series of intimate tea salons on wheels with individual themes, including 'Assyrian Assassin,' 'Persian Princess,' and 'Sons of Sultans.'"
The Lost Tea Party by Alex Wright"UK artist Alex Wright, known as Wreckage International, fashioned the Lost Tea Party in 2014 as a series of intimate tea salons on wheels with individual themes, including 'Assyrian Assassin,' 'Persian Princess,' and 'Sons of Sultans.'"
"Artist Rob Bell took inspiration from Japanese samurai culture in creating this copper-colored dragon a decade ago. The art car is made of nylon fabric stretched over a reinforced steel frame built atop an old school bus. It can hold up to 50 people on top and another 50 inside."
Abraxas by Rob Bell"Artist Rob Bell took inspiration from Japanese samurai culture in creating this copper-colored dragon a decade ago. The art car is made of nylon fabric stretched over a reinforced steel frame built atop an old school bus. It can hold up to 50 people on top and another 50 inside."
"Artists Jon Sarriugarte and Kyrsten Mate built this snail-shaped art car on top of a 1966 VW Beetle floor pan with scales made of galvanized scrap metal. It can hold up to 19 people, most of them inside but a few on top of the shell on a special viewing platform."
The Golden Mean by Jon Sarriugarte and Kyrsten Mate"Artists Jon Sarriugarte and Kyrsten Mate built this snail-shaped art car on top of a 1966 VW Beetle floor pan with scales made of galvanized scrap metal. It can hold up to 19 people, most of them inside but a few on top of the shell on a special viewing platform."
"Artist Randall Gates describes his "Dreamcycle" as a human-powered kinetic art installation on wheels."
The Dreamcycle by Randall Gates "Artist Randall Gates describes his "Dreamcycle" as a human-powered kinetic art installation on wheels."
"Some mutant vehicles are little more than modified golf carts, like this concept car consisting of a platform and a couch ferrying a few friends across the playa at Burning Man 2016."
TV Dinner "Some mutant vehicles are little more than modified golf carts, like this concept car consisting of a platform and a couch ferrying a few friends across the playa at Burning Man 2016."
"Metal artists Kevin Clark, T.M. Potter and crew built this visually arresting art car on the chassis of a 1974 Chevy pickup."
Rhino Redemption by Kevin Clark, T.M. Potter"Metal artists Kevin Clark, T.M. Potter and crew built this visually arresting art car on the chassis of a 1974 Chevy pickup."
"Bob and Karen Thompson created this art car around a 1973 Super Beetle, repurposing garbage can lids, milk cans, part of a satellite dish, and glass fuses into the steampunk-inspired design."
Beemer Steamer by Bob Thompson, Karen Thompson"Bob and Karen Thompson created this art car around a 1973 Super Beetle, repurposing garbage can lids, milk cans, part of a satellite dish, and glass fuses into the steampunk-inspired design."
"Created by Colorado artist Captain Carburetor, Spike's signature feature is its impressive propane flame poofer."
Spike the Red Dragon by Captain Carburetor"Created by Colorado artist Captain Carburetor, Spike's signature feature is its impressive propane flame poofer."
"With its massive glowing horns and dazzling flame-throwing effects, Heathen is one of the more easily-recognized art cars at Burning Man. Yet it's actually one of artist Kirk Strawn's lesser known vehicles. His other art cars include the giant VW bus 'Walter' and the oversized Beetle 'Big Red.'"
Heathen by Kirk Strawn"With its massive glowing horns and dazzling flame-throwing effects, Heathen is one of the more easily-recognized art cars at Burning Man. Yet it's actually one of artist Kirk Strawn's lesser known vehicles. His other art cars include the giant VW bus 'Walter' and the
oversized Beetle 'Big Red.'"
Story highlights

  • The annual Burning Man festival in the U.S. features spectacular mutant vehicles
  • Photographer Scott London documents these curious rides and their artistic drivers

(CNN)They arrive in parts -- on the back of semi-trucks or hitched to trailers -- after being shuttled up America's Interstate 80 highway to Nevada's Black Rock Desert, the site of the annual Burning Man festival.

Here, on the region's salt flats, the individual pieces -- steel, wood, papier-mâché and a myriad of other materials -- are assembled into one of the festival's most striking pieces of art: Mutant Vehicles.
    These often spectacular cars would fail any standard road test, but must pass the criteria set by Burning Man's Department of Mutant Vehicles (DMV) to be granted a festival license.
    This means they must "be completely mutated -- showing little or none of the original base vehicle," according to the DMV, who strive to ensure a "balance" of mutated machinery.
    El Pulpo Mecanico by artist Duane Flatmo, photo by Scott London
    El Pulpo Mecanico by artist Duane Flatmo, photo by Scott London
    The strict criteria means only 650 licenses were granted this year. Other motorized vehicles are largely banned, and most of the tens of thousands of attendees must travel by foot or bike.
    Photographer Scott London has spent over a decade documenting the festival, chasing the vehicle's owners on a "janky old bike". His images have recently been published in a revised edition of Burning Man: Art on Fire, a book that documents the festival's art.
    Here, he discusses the mutant rides with CNN Style.
    CNN: How is documenting Burning Man different from your other photography projects?
    Burning Man, photographed by Scott London
    Burning Man, photographed by Scott London
    London: Burning Man is a laboratory for creative expression -- whether it's showing a skill like stilt walking or fire dancing, an outfit, an art car or art installation...already that's fascinating; you see things you don't get to see elsewhere.
    RELATED: 9 incredible cars you can never drive
    It's also an uncommonly beautiful natural landscape. The dry lakebed there, known as the playa, is made out of alkaline dust. It's almost white and reflects light. So it's a tabula rasa, or blank slate, from a photographer's standpoint. It's nothing like you've ever seen anywhere else.
    CNN: One of the main subjects that you've photographed at Burning Man is the festival's thriving culture of art cars. Tell us about your fascination with these mobile art vehicles.
    London: Necessity is the mother of invention, and that's how these vehicles came about. It goes back to the early 90s, when people needed to get around in something that wasn't quite a car.
    RELATED: Australia's bizarre obsession with hot rods
    So, if you brought a car and decorated it enough, it was then considered 'art', and you could drive it around the playa. In some ways it inspired today's maker-faire culture. Burning Man was encouraging people to make stuff early on. The cars show just how wild and fanciful these artists' imaginations are.
    CNN: What sort of "mutant vehicles" have you seen?
    London: There's a real spectrum -- ranging from fine art, to rolling nightclubs, to glorified golf carts.
    Some vehicles are by bonafide artists who dedicate a lot of love and artistic flair, and create something outlandish -- like a submarine, magic carpet, or shark. This is what they do, these are their life works and their pieces are mobile art in the true sense.
    READ MORE: How to turn a used car into an $80,000 luxury ride
    One of my favorite works, "El Pulpo Mechanico", is a mechanical octopus by Duane Flatmo that is taken around the country and shown at art fairs and festivals. It's eye-popping. It's such a crowd favorite. As soon as it comes out, crowds flock to it. It shoots out flames from its tentacles. It's a real original.
    CNN: How have the art cars evolved through the years?
    Disco Duck, photographed by Scott London
    Disco Duck, photographed by Scott London
    London: For better or for worse, the cars as a whole are becoming bigger, more expensive, and more sophisticated.
    We have seen some well-heeled theme camps (groups of Burning Man participants) with money to burn, commission things that are pretty amazing. Last year, there was this giant rubber duck built on top of a big bus with a dance floor and laser displays.
    CNN: How do you get around to take photos and are you able to photograph all the mutant vehicles each year?
    London: Sometimes I get rides on art cars. But if you ride on someone else's art car, you're stuck with where they want to take you, and often that's at 5 miles per hour -- the Burning Man speed limit -- which is very slow. I can ride faster on my bike. I have a janky old bike.
    READ MORE: 16 years of fire and art at Burning Man
    I'll be on my bike, and chase after them. I'll talk to the artists while they're driving and exchange a few words. 'What is the name of this art car? What is this? How many years have you been here?'
    As Burning Man becomes more popular, the distances become increasingly vast. Now it's a 5-mile stretch. I only see a fraction of the hundreds of cars in passing. It's impossible to see everything.

    This interview has been edited for length and clarity.