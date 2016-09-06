Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama announces $90 million to clear Laos' unexploded bombs

By Elise Labbott, CNN

Updated 1:22 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

laos secret war andrew stevens_00014124
laos secret war andrew stevens_00014124

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Laos' 'Secret War'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Laos' 'Secret War' 02:47

Story highlights

  • Obama's announcement includes money to locate and clear US bombs in Laos
  • More than 80 million cluster bombs could still remain in the country

(CNN)President Barack Obama has pledged $90 million to Laos in a joint three-year project with the country's government to clear tens of millions of unexploded US bombs.

The money will be spent surveying the Asian nation for some 80 million unexploded cluster bombs dropped during a secret US bombing campaign as part of the Vietnam War 40 years ago.
    The move was welcomed by Laos President Bounnhang Vorachit as a way of strengthening mutual trust after the devastating campaign, that still maims or kills 50 people who stumble upon unexploded mines each year.
    Efforts to find the bombs will be aided the Pentagon, who will supply records of where they were dropped.
    Between 1964 and 1973, US warplanes rained more than two million tons of bombs on Laotian villages and countryside to try and cut off the Vietnamese army's supply trail.
    Read More
    To this day, less than 1% of the bombs have been cleared, according to US-based non-government organization Legacies of War.
    US funding for clearance of unexploded ordnance and victims' assistance has steadily grown since 2010, when Congress mandated that the US government give at least $5 million for unexploded ordnance removal.
    This year, Congress allotted $19.5 million, but now, for the first time, an American president has publicly recognized that the US has a responsibility to do more.
    The HALO Trust is the world&#39;s largest humanitarian mine clearance organization. It works in Laos to clear unexploded ordnance. Here, two HALO technicians use a Large Loop Detector to clear a hazardous area.
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    The HALO Trust is the world's largest humanitarian mine clearance organization. It works in Laos to clear unexploded ordnance. Here, two HALO technicians use a Large Loop Detector to clear a hazardous area.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    HALO prioritizes land which will be used for community development projects and agricultural land.
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    HALO prioritizes land which will be used for community development projects and agricultural land.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    A HALO team walks through a paddy field to get to work. Dense vegetation and a very wet rainy season can make the job difficult.
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    A HALO team walks through a paddy field to get to work. Dense vegetation and a very wet rainy season can make the job difficult.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    A HALO Technician uses a detector during the clearance of a Confirmed Hazardous Area (CHA).
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    A HALO Technician uses a detector during the clearance of a Confirmed Hazardous Area (CHA).
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Ms Toyota, one of HALO&#39;s team leaders, prepares what she needs to conduct the demolition of a cluster munitions.
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    Ms Toyota, one of HALO's team leaders, prepares what she needs to conduct the demolition of a cluster munitions.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    A HALO supervisor shows where the organization has found items of unexploded ordnance -- the yellow sticks indicate how close they are to one village house.
    Photos: Clearing unexploded bombs in Laos
    A HALO supervisor shows where the organization has found items of unexploded ordnance -- the yellow sticks indicate how close they are to one village house.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    Laos HALO 7Laos Halo 6Laos Halo 5Laos Halo 2Laos Halo 8Laos HALO this
    When he addresses the Laotian people this week, President Obama is expected to acknowledge the damaging effect unexploded ordnance has had on Lao's development, agriculture and tourism.
    His visit is the first trip ever by a sitting United States president to Laos.