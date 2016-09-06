Obama announces $90 million to clear Laos' unexploded bombs

Story highlights Obama's announcement includes money to locate and clear US bombs in Laos

More than 80 million cluster bombs could still remain in the country

(CNN) President Barack Obama has pledged $90 million to Laos in a joint three-year project with the country's government to clear tens of millions of unexploded US bombs.

The move was welcomed by Laos President Bounnhang Vorachit as a way of strengthening mutual trust after the devastating campaign, that still maims or kills 50 people who stumble upon unexploded mines each year.

Efforts to find the bombs will be aided the Pentagon, who will supply records of where they were dropped.

Between 1964 and 1973, US warplanes rained more than two million tons of bombs on Laotian villages and countryside to try and cut off the Vietnamese army's supply trail.

