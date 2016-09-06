Car bomb explodes outside NGO in Kabul

Story highlights One person killed in suicide attack on NGO in Afghan capital

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) One person has been killed and six others wounded after a car bomb exploded outside the gates of the CARE NGO in Kabul Monday, Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqi told CNN.

A statement from the ministry added that the attackers were wearing suicide vests.

"A group of three suicide bombers equipped with light and heavy rounds of ammunition, suicide vests and an explosives-laden vehicle attacked the humanitarian organization (Care) in Shar Naw area, Kabul City," the statement reads.

The NGO is part of the CARE global network , a group of independent organizations which work to "save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice," according to the group's mission. It has a special focus on women's and girls' rights.

One or two of the attackers entered the compound following the blast, Sediqi said, but he confirmed that they were killed by special forces and the attack has ended. Forty-two people, including ten foreigners, were rescued by Afghan security forces during the attack, Sediqi said.