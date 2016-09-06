Car bomb explodes outside NGO in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) One person has been killed and six others wounded after a car bomb exploded outside the gates of the CARE NGO in Kabul Monday around 11:30 p.m. local time, Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqi told CNN.

A statement from the ministry added that the attackers were wearing suicide vests.

"A group of three suicide bombers equipped with light and heavy rounds of ammunition, suicide vests and an explosives-laden vehicle attacked the humanitarian organization (Care) in Shar Naw area, Kabul City," the statement reads.

One or two of the attackers entered the compound following the blast, Sediqi said, but he confirmed that they were killed by special forces and the attack has ended. Forty-two people, including ten foreigners, were rescued by Afghan security forces during the attack, Sediqi said.

The Ministry condemns "all acts of violence as these heinous acts go against the values of humanity as well values of peaceful Afghans," the statement added.