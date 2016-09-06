Man catches flight after swallowing 110 cocaine packets

(CNN) Sitting on a nine-hour flight from Thailand to Australia can be uncomfortable at the best of times.

Now imagine doing that with 110 bags of drugs hidden in your digestive tract.

A 48-year-old Australian man smuggling 1.1 kilograms (2.4 pounds) of cocaine in his stomach admitted he was carrying the drugs to police at Sydney Airport, shortly after arriving on a flight from Thailand on September 1.

The man, who lives in Thailand, had passed a baggage examination when he told police he had ingested a large number of packets filled with cocaine.

An Australian Federal Police spokeswoman told CNN they were unable to confirm details of the discussion between the man and officials.

