Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Freddie and Tiffany at home, London, 1988 – Photographer Richard Young and Freddie Mercury met on New Year's Eve in 1977. In the years that followed, Young photographed Mercury's biggest performances and parties, as well as quieter moments from the singer's personal life. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Jane Seymour and Freddie Mercury, Royal Albert Hall, London, 1985 – "When you meet people and you sit down with them, you just talk. You never know how long that relationship's going to last," Young said. "I remember my first meeting with Freddie and I kind of thought, you know something, I think he likes me and I think that if I play this right, it could be long-term relationship." Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury performing during Queen's Magic Tour, Wembley Stadium, London, 1986 – "Freddie had a certain kind of elegance about him, and a certain frame mind of knowing what he wants to wear on stage, and it was always a combo of colors that always seemed great. He had a really good eye for fashion, and a great eye for clothes," Young said. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury and Liza Minnelli at a Brit Awards after-party, Groucho Club, London, 1990 – "I remember photographing the last party [Queen] had at the Groucho Club after the 1990 Brit Awards when they got their [Outstanding Contribution to Music] award, and Freddie was there looking immaculate as ever in his double breasted lovely light blue suit with Liza Minnelli," Young said. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury at Queen's Crazy Hats party, Legends Nightclub, London, 1979 – "Everybody in the inner circle of the band had a nickname. My name was Muriel," Young said.



The nickname really fit on at Mercury's 38th birthday party, a drag ball held in a Munich gay club, where everyone in attendance had to dress with the theme.



"I went 'Everybody?' and he said 'Everybody.'"



Not one to disappoint, Young showed up in a dress, kitten heels and a cascading blonde wig. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: The private world of Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury filming a Queen video, 1986 – "[I photographed] Queen as a whole, but of course Freddie was the main focal point because of the the showman that he was. So the camera, with most people, is always focused on him. I mean, I took loads of pictures of [Queen band mates] Brian May and Roger Taylor and John Deacon, but the main focus was always on Freddie." Hide Caption 6 of 7