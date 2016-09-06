Breaking News

Happy 70th birthday Freddie: New intimate photos reveal Freddie Mercury's private world

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:01 AM ET, Tue September 6, 2016

Photographer Richard Young and Freddie Mercury met on New Year&#39;s Eve in 1977. In the years that followed, Young photographed Mercury&#39;s biggest performances and parties, as well as quieter moments from the singer&#39;s personal life.
Freddie and Tiffany at home, London, 1988Photographer Richard Young and Freddie Mercury met on New Year's Eve in 1977. In the years that followed, Young photographed Mercury's biggest performances and parties, as well as quieter moments from the singer's personal life.
&quot;When you meet people and you sit down with them, you just talk. You never know how long that relationship&#39;s going to last,&quot; Young said. &quot;I remember my first meeting with Freddie and I kind of thought, you know something, I think he likes me and I think that if I play this right, it could be long-term relationship.&quot;
Jane Seymour and Freddie Mercury, Royal Albert Hall, London, 1985"When you meet people and you sit down with them, you just talk. You never know how long that relationship's going to last," Young said. "I remember my first meeting with Freddie and I kind of thought, you know something, I think he likes me and I think that if I play this right, it could be long-term relationship."
&quot;Freddie had a certain kind of elegance about him, and a certain frame mind of knowing what he wants to wear on stage, and it was always a combo of colors that always seemed great. He had a really good eye for fashion, and a great eye for clothes,&quot; Young said.
Freddie Mercury performing during Queen's Magic Tour, Wembley Stadium, London, 1986"Freddie had a certain kind of elegance about him, and a certain frame mind of knowing what he wants to wear on stage, and it was always a combo of colors that always seemed great. He had a really good eye for fashion, and a great eye for clothes," Young said.
&quot;I remember photographing the last party [Queen] had at the Groucho Club after the 1990 Brit Awards when they got their [Outstanding Contribution to Music] award, and Freddie was there looking immaculate as ever in his double breasted lovely light blue suit with Liza Minnelli,&quot; Young said.
Freddie Mercury and Liza Minnelli at a Brit Awards after-party, Groucho Club, London, 1990"I remember photographing the last party [Queen] had at the Groucho Club after the 1990 Brit Awards when they got their [Outstanding Contribution to Music] award, and Freddie was there looking immaculate as ever in his double breasted lovely light blue suit with Liza Minnelli," Young said.
&quot;Everybody in the inner circle of the band had a nickname. My name was Muriel,&quot; Young said. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The nickname really fit on at Mercury&#39;s 38th birthday party, a drag ball held in a Munich gay club, where everyone in attendance had to dress with the theme.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I went &#39;Everybody?&#39; and he said &#39;Everybody.&#39;&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Not one to disappoint, Young showed up in a dress, kitten heels and a cascading blonde wig.
Freddie Mercury at Queen's Crazy Hats party, Legends Nightclub, London, 1979"Everybody in the inner circle of the band had a nickname. My name was Muriel," Young said.

The nickname really fit on at Mercury's 38th birthday party, a drag ball held in a Munich gay club, where everyone in attendance had to dress with the theme.

"I went 'Everybody?' and he said 'Everybody.'"

Not one to disappoint, Young showed up in a dress, kitten heels and a cascading blonde wig.
&quot;[I photographed] Queen as a whole, but of course Freddie was the main focal point because of the the showman that he was. So the camera, with most people, is always focused on him. I mean, I took loads of pictures of [Queen band mates] Brian May and Roger Taylor and John Deacon, but the main focus was always on Freddie.&quot;
Freddie Mercury filming a Queen video, 1986"[I photographed] Queen as a whole, but of course Freddie was the main focal point because of the the showman that he was. So the camera, with most people, is always focused on him. I mean, I took loads of pictures of [Queen band mates] Brian May and Roger Taylor and John Deacon, but the main focus was always on Freddie."
&quot;He was a flamboyant person even off stage. He was a joy to be with. He was a Virgo like me -- great sense of humor, great fun -- and he was just a lovely, lovely man. Very generous.&quot;
Freddie Mercury at his 40th birthday party, London, 1986"He was a flamboyant person even off stage. He was a joy to be with. He was a Virgo like me -- great sense of humor, great fun -- and he was just a lovely, lovely man. Very generous."
London (CNN)It's been 25 years since the death of rock legend Freddie Mercury. But in London, the Queen vocalist's memory is being brought to life with a new exhibition.

Timed to coincide with what would have been his 70th birthday (he was born Sept. 5, 1946), "A Kind of Magic" brings together intimate photos from the performer's performances, parties and personal life as captured by celebrity photographer and close friend Richard Young.
"This isn't a tribute to Freddie, this is a tribute to my friend, to someone who I really adored and loved as a person," said Young, who has also photographed the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie and Princess Diana.
    "He was a joy to be with; he was a Virgo like me -- great sense of humor, great fun -- and he was just a lovely, lovely man."
    Though they'd long frequented the same clubs and parties, Young first met Mercury at a star-studded New Year's Eve party in a London bar. (Rod Stewart, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood had also been in attendance that night.)
    "Freddie had a certain kind of elegance about him, and a certain frame mind of knowing what he wants to wear on stage, and it was always a combo of colors that always seemed great. He had a really good eye for fashion, and a great eye for clothes," Young said.
    The two spent most of the evening talking, with Mercury eventually suggesting that Young photograph him and the rest of Queen both on stage and behind the scenes.
    "I started being invited to the video shoots, and then I got invited to do private parties for Freddie, and then I got invited to come on the road and go to places like Rio, Munich, Budapest, Ireland," Young said. "I felt like part of the band."
    "A Kind of Magic: A Celebration of Freddie Mercury's 70th Birthday" is on at Richard Young Gallery in London until Nov. 5, 2016.