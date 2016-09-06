London (CNN) It's been 25 years since the death of rock legend Freddie Mercury. But in London, the Queen vocalist's memory is being brought to life with a new exhibition.

Timed to coincidence with what would have been his 70th birthday (he was born Sept. 5, 1946), "A Kind of Magic" brings together intimate photos from the performer's performances, parties and personal life as captured by celebrity photographer and close friend Richard Young

"This isn't a tribute to Freddie, this is a tribute to my friend, to someone who I really adored and loved as a person," said Young, who has also photographed the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie and Princess Diana.

"He was a joy to be with; he was a Virgo like me -- great sense of humor, great fun -- and he was just a lovely, lovely man."

Though they'd long frequented the same clubs and parties, Young first met Mercury at a star-studded New Year's Eve party in a London bar. (Rod Stewart, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood had also been in attendance that night.)

"Freddie had a certain kind of elegance about him, and a certain frame mind of knowing what he wants to wear on stage, and it was always a combo of colors that always seemed great. He had a really good eye for fashion, and a great eye for clothes," Young said.

