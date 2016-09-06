Story highlights Achmat Hassiem lost part of his leg when he was attacked by a shark

He won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, a feat he wants to beat in Rio

Hassiem also works as a shark advocate, trying to protect the creatures that nearly cost him his dream.

(CNN) When Achmat Hassiem was attacked by a shark he feared his budding career as a semi-professional goalkeeper was over.

"I just saw this fin moving on top of the water," Hassiem told CNN. "Next thing I know, the shark lunged forward... I turned around to see what had happened and that's when I saw half my leg was in the shark's mouth already."

Instead, just a few months later he was back in the water, training to become a world class swimmer.

"In just a few months I was walking again," he said. "It's absolutely phenomenal with the technology today that you can actually just be walking again if you've lost your legs."

"I went back into the ocean, stood in front of the ocean, just looking out and thinking to myself, 'Achmat you know what, you just survived... you're alive.'"

