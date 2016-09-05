Story highlights The asteroid was discovered in 1991, the year of Mercury's death

It can be found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter

(CNN) Freddie Mercury, who would have turned 70 on Monday, has had an asteroid named after him to celebrate the occasion.

The Queen frontman, who sang the famous words, "I'm a shooting star leaping through the sky," from the song "Don't Stop Me Now," was honored by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (IAU). The center renamed Asteroid 17473 after him, which was discovered in 1991 -- the year of his death.

It was announced by Queen guitarist Brian May in Switzerland during an event to remember the iconic singer.

"This is to recognize Freddie's outstanding influence in the world," he said.

The asteroid can be found in the main Asteroid Belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Read More