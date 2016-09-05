Story highlights Hermine meanders off northeastern US as wind slams Massachusetts

Cruise ship passengers reel from a wild ride in rough seas

(CNN) Hermine's stiff winds and dangerous rip currents threatened eastern Massachusetts Monday, while cruise ship passengers were reeling from a wild ride in rough seas.

A tropical storm warning for New York City was canceled early Monday, but warnings remained in effect along the eastern coast of Long Island, as well as Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph were expected, threatening to create scattered power outages, as the former hurricane meanders out at sea.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, which was heading from New Jersey to Bermuda, rocked and rolled as it cut through the outskirts of Hermine Sunday.

One passenger, New Jersey resident Derek Beidermann, said in a video tweet from his brother-in-law Robert McHugh that beginning early morning Sunday, the ship started "swaying a bit" in the rough weather.

