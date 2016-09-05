Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hermine kicks up stiff winds in Long Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts

By Thom Patterson, CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tropical storm hermine van dam seg_00005224
tropical storm hermine van dam seg_00005224

    JUST WATCHED

    Hermine heads north as holiday weekend kicks off

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hermine heads north as holiday weekend kicks off 01:06

Story highlights

  • Hermine meanders off northeastern US as wind slams Massachusetts
  • Cruise ship passengers reel from a wild ride in rough seas

(CNN)Hermine's stiff winds and dangerous rip currents threatened eastern Massachusetts Monday, while cruise ship passengers were reeling from a wild ride in rough seas.

A tropical storm warning for New York City was canceled early Monday, but warnings remained in effect along the eastern coast of Long Island, as well as Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands.
    Wind gusts up to 50 mph were expected, threatening to create scattered power outages, as the former hurricane meanders out at sea.
    Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, which was heading from New Jersey to Bermuda, rocked and rolled as it cut through the outskirts of Hermine Sunday.
    One passenger, New Jersey resident Derek Beidermann, said in a video tweet from his brother-in-law Robert McHugh that beginning early morning Sunday, the ship started "swaying a bit" in the rough weather.
    Read More
    Beidermann estimated the winds measured "something like 90 knots" (103 mph) and ocean swells "got up to 40 or 50 feet at one point."
    In the ship's restaurants, dishes were "going all over the place," Beidermann said.
    Many passengers were feeling sick from the rough weather. "Half the ship is in the room right now over the toilet," Beidermann said.
    McHugh reported Monday that seas were "much better this morning."
    Anthem of the Seas is no stranger to rough waters. Last February at least four people were hurt when the ship hit hurricane-force winds off North Carolina, prompting the crew to turn the vessel around and return to port in New Jersey.

    Warnings from Fire Island to Nantucket

    Stretches of the northeast coastline specifically under the tropical storm warning Monday included Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Port Jefferson Harbor and from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Block Island and Massachusetts, including Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.
    Officials warned about dangerous rip currents and high surf, which are possible through mid-week. There won't be much rainfall Monday and Tuesday -- totals will range from half an inch to 1.5 inches.
    Eli White covers his face from the blowing sand in Nags Head, North Carolina, Saturday, September 3, as the tail of Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Hermine hit Florida&#39;s Gulf Coast on Friday as a hurricane but has since weakened.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Eli White covers his face from the blowing sand in Nags Head, North Carolina, Saturday, September 3, as the tail of Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks. Hermine hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Friday as a hurricane but has since weakened.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, North Carolina, September 3 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Water from Roanoke Sound pounds the Virginia Dare Trail in Manteo, North Carolina, September 3 as Tropical Storm Hermine passes the Outer Banks.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    A unidentified man watches the rising water from his home in Hatteras, North Carolina, after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A unidentified man watches the rising water from his home in Hatteras, North Carolina, after Tropical Storm Hermine passed the Outer Banks.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Two structures sit flooded in the creek behind the Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras, North Carolina.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Two structures sit flooded in the creek behind the Hatteras Sands Campground in Hatteras, North Carolina.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Gus Soldatos and his father, Nick, unload lumber to make repairs on their building September 3, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Gus Soldatos and his father, Nick, unload lumber to make repairs on their building September 3, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Virginia, on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Virginia, on September 2.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    A street in Cedar Key, Florida, is blocked by debris washed up in the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A street in Cedar Key, Florida, is blocked by debris washed up in the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine on September 2.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Lynne Garrett speaks to loved ones as she surveys damage outside of her home in St. Marks, Florida, on Friday, September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Lynne Garrett speaks to loved ones as she surveys damage outside of her home in St. Marks, Florida, on Friday, September 2.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Tom Reams looks at a tree that fell on his house and his daughter&#39;s car in Alligator Point, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Tom Reams looks at a tree that fell on his house and his daughter's car in Alligator Point, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Residents look at an Alligator Point road that collapsed during Hermine&#39;s storm surge.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Residents look at an Alligator Point road that collapsed during Hermine's storm surge.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    People check damage to a boat in their neighborhood in Shell Point Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    People check damage to a boat in their neighborhood in Shell Point Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Shawn Stephenson and Marshall Dimick clear water from a real estate office that was flooded by Hermine in Cedar Key, Florida.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Shawn Stephenson and Marshall Dimick clear water from a real estate office that was flooded by Hermine in Cedar Key, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    High winds bend a flagpole in Shell Point Beach early on September 2.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    High winds bend a flagpole in Shell Point Beach early on September 2.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    A news reporter works near a sea wall in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hermine neared the coast on Thursday, September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A news reporter works near a sea wall in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hermine neared the coast on Thursday, September 1.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    A police car blocks a flooded road that leads to Cedar Key on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A police car blocks a flooded road that leads to Cedar Key on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey rising water in Holmes Beach, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Residents of the Sandpiper Resort survey rising water in Holmes Beach, Florida, on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    Workers in Cedar Key install storm shutters on a storefront as they prepare for Hermine on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Workers in Cedar Key install storm shutters on a storefront as they prepare for Hermine on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    A Holmes Beach resident walks through the Sandpiper Resort on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    A Holmes Beach resident walks through the Sandpiper Resort on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Sgt. Andy Pace and Lt. Allen Ham of the Franklin County Sheriff&#39;s Department jump-start one of their vehicles as Hermine approaches on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Sgt. Andy Pace and Lt. Allen Ham of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department jump-start one of their vehicles as Hermine approaches on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Traffic moves along U.S. Route 98 as Hermine approaches Eastpoint, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Traffic moves along U.S. Route 98 as Hermine approaches Eastpoint, Florida, on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Power crews from South Carolina arrive in Carrabelle, Florida, on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Power crews from South Carolina arrive in Carrabelle, Florida, on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Sunken and beached boats line the shore in Eastpoint on September 1.
    Photos: Hermine storms into Florida
    Sunken and beached boats line the shore in Eastpoint on September 1.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    07 Hurricane Hermine 090308 Hurricane Hermine 090305 Hurricane Hermine 090306 Hurricane Hermine 090301 Hurricane Hermine 090303 Hurricane Hermine 090302 Hurricane Hermine 090303 Hurricane Hermine 090207 Hurricane Hermine 090206 Hurricane Hermine 090205 Hurricane Hermine 090204 Hurricane Hermine 0902Hermine flag01 Hurricane Hermine 0902Hurricane Hermine04 Hurricane Hermine 090110 Hurricane Hermine 090106 Hurricane Hermine 090110 Hurricane Hermine 090107 Hurricane Hermine 090109 Hurricane Hermine 090108 Hurricane Hermine 0901
    Hermine is expected to slowly meander off the mid-Atlantic coast for the next couple of days.
    Monday at 7 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was drifting north at about 3 mph. Hermine's center was about 470 miles southeast of the eastern tip of Long Island.
    Maximum sustained winds are near hurricane strength at about 70 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm winds extend out from its center up to 230 miles. Hermine is expected to make a gradual north-northwest turn later Monday. Beginning Tuesday morning it's expected to weaken and turn to the northeast.

    More than 34,000 without power in Florida Monday

    Meanwhile, in Florida where Hermine first made landfall early Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, at least 34,361 customers remained without power as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
    Hurricane Hermine batters Florida&#39;s Gulf Coast
    Hurricane Hermine batters Florida's Gulf Coast

      JUST WATCHED

      Hurricane Hermine batters Florida's Gulf Coast

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hurricane Hermine batters Florida's Gulf Coast 03:02
    Leon County -- located in the northwestern part of the state at the top of the Big Bend -- reported the most outages -- 19% of its customers had no power. Adjacent Wakulla County reported 18% of customers without power.
    Hermine has been linked to at least two deaths -- a man sleeping in a tent in Ocala who died after a tree fell on him and the death of a truck driver whose vehicle overturned due to high winds in eastern North Carolina.

    Ruined holiday weekend

    The storm doused Labor Day weekend plans for countless residents along the Eastern Seaboard.
    Because of concerns about rough seas, dangerous surf and strong storm surge, no swimming was allowed on New York beaches Sunday and Monday.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency Saturday for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
    The storm forced the famous Steel Pier amusement park in Atlantic City to close Saturday.
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for 12 counties along the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.

    CNN's Joe Sutton, AnneClaire Stapleton and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.