Story highlights Hermine meanders off northeastern US as its winds slam Massachusetts

Cruise ship passengers reel from a wild ride in rough seas

(CNN) Hermine's stiff winds and dangerous rip currents threatened eastern Massachusetts Monday, while cruise ship passengers were reeling from a wild ride in rough seas.

A tropical storm warning for New York City was canceled early Monday, but warnings remained in effect along the eastern coast of Long Island, as well as for Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands.

Hermine was expected to start weakening Monday night as it moved west-northwest at about 7 miles per hour, according to a National Hurricane Center update Monday at 5 pm ET.

On Monday afternoon the storm's center was about 200 miles southeast from the eastern tip of Long Island. Hermine will meander northward in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is on track to be off the New England coast by Wednesday.

Forecasters expect Hermine's maximum sustained winds to remain near hurricane strength -- at nearly 70 mph, with higher gusts -- extending up to 230 miles from its center.

