Story highlights The Dakota Access Pipeline would carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day across four states

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says it would destroy "burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts"

(CNN) The battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline has intensified, with heated protests and an attempt for an emergency halt in construction.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe filed an emergency motion Sunday for a temporary restraining order "to prevent further destruction of the tribe's sacred sites by Dakota Access Pipeline," it said.

"On Saturday, Dakota Access Pipeline and Energy Transfer Partners brazenly used bulldozers to destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," Tribal Chairman David Archambault II said.

"They did this on a holiday weekend, one day after we filed court papers identifying these sacred sites. The desecration of these ancient places has already caused the Standing Rock Sioux irreparable harm. We're asking the court to halt this path of destruction."

The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners , has defended the $3.7 billion project, saying it would help the United States become less dependent on importing energy from unstable regions of the world.

