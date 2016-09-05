Story highlights Zach Haumesser impersonated Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd and others

A video from the flight has more than 2.6 million views on YouTube

(CNN) You might think that if you've heard one flight attendant's instructions, you've heard them all.

That wasn't true for Southwest Airlines passengers who landed in Chicago last week. They were treated to what can only be described as a dedicated performance of "Looney Tunes" characters by flight attendant Zach Haumesser.

"Be vewy, vewy quiet, we have weached your destination," Haumesser said in his best Elmer Fudd voice.

As the plane landed, he went on to impersonate a slew of other characters from the Warner Bros. classic cartoons, including Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird and, of course, Bugs Bunny, who advised passengers to be careful removing the luggage from the overheard bins.

"You wouldn't wanna get a bump on the noggin," he said.

