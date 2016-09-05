(CNN) There was a moment in Juan Martin del Potro's fourth-round clash at the US Open when the Argentinian's fans must have been holding their breath.

His career derailed by four wrist surgeries -- no other grand slam winner in recent history, perhaps ever, has been hit as hard by injuries -- del Potro wanted the trainer at the first changeover.

The wrist wasn't the issue but instead the back of his serving shoulder.

And in the second set, a retirement followed.

It wasn't the 2009 US Open champion, though, but rather his younger foe, Dominic Thiem.

Whereas the shoulder complaint to del Potro ultimately seemed minor, Thiem grimaced while striking a shot and the eighth seed called it quits with a knee injury while trailing 6-3 3-2 on the main Arthur Ashe stadium.

For the first time since Wimbledon 2013, del Potro -- who missed most of the previous two seasons due to his wrist problems -- had reached a grand slam quarterfinal.

"It's never good to win a match this way," del Potro told the crowd. "I wish all the best to Dominic."

You know the 27-year-old meant it, given all his health issues. He needed a wildcard to play at the US Open since his ranking sat at 142nd.

Del Potro returned to the circuit in February and later pulled off a memorable victory at Wimbledon by ousting Stan Wawrinka before running out of gas against Lucas Pouille -- the flashy Frenchman who upset Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

Del Potro truly showed some of his older form, however, at the Olympics in Rio last month. Spurred on by Argentinian fans who made the short trip to Brazil, del Potro ousted Nadal in the semifinals and almost took the most in-form player in tennis, Andy Murray, to a fifth set in the final.

Del Potro is feeling the love in New York, too.

"I really don't know what's going on," he said. "But we have a good connection, between the New York City people, between the Argentinian fans, the American fans, and I'm really enjoying playing in this stadium. It's amazing for me.

"I was really sad at home during the last two years when I got the injury to my wrist and I was watching this tournament on TV. But now I'm here again and I will have the chance to play in the quarterfinals. That's great for me."

Del Potro, arguably, has the most powerful forehand ever in the men's game; he ripped one down the line against Austria's Thiem that drew gasps from the crowd.

Pleasingly for his supporters, he is hitting through his backhands more rather than simply slicing. Slicing eliminates the shock to his left wrist, which has been operated on three times.

Del Potro is expected to meet Wawrinka in the last eight and if he prevails, a rematch looms with Murray in the semifinals.

"I don't know if I'm playing better than 2009 but I keep winning and that's important," said del Potro. "Hopefully I can go far in this tournament because I love the atmosphere, this crowd and to be in New York. "

Halep through

Simona Halep, meanwhile, set a potential quarterfinal showdown with top-seed Serena Williams by easing past Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5. Halep enjoyed a fruitful buildup to the US Open -- she skipped the Olympics due to Zika concerns -- but was fortunate to escape in the third round, trailing Timea Babos by a break deep in the third.

Williams, bidding for a 23rd major, faces Yaroslava Shvedova on Monday.