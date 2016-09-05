Trump says donation to Florida AG Pam Bondi not connected to Trump University

Story highlights Trump donated $25,000 to a group backing Bondi, who was weighing an investigation into Trump University

Hillary Clinton said the situation is "questionable"

Vienna, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump on Monday vehemently denied he made a $25,000 political contribution to a political group backing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to sway her away from investigating the billionaire's beleaguered Trump University project.

Trump in 2013 donated $25,000 to a political group supporting Bondi's reelection bid, just days after her office said it was weighing an investigation into allegations of fraud against the scandal-ridden Trump University. Bondi, who is now a top Trump supporter in Florida, decided not to pursue the case.

The Washington Post revealed late last week that Trump paid the Internal Revenue Service a $2,500 fine because charitable organizations like the Trump Foundation are not authorized to donate to political groups. A Trump aide also told the Post that the real estate mogul had since reimbursed the foundation for the improper donation.

The Republican nominee insisted Monday in a gaggle with reporters that he "never spoke to" Bondi about the investigations into Trump University.

"I never even spoke to her about it at all. She's a fine person. Never spoke to her about it. Never," Trump told reporters aboard his plane in the skies of Ohio.

