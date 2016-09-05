GOP congressman chides Trump: 'Don't be so sensitive'

Story highlights Duffy's call followed comments made Sunday by Trump about Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake

Duffy conceded Trump's immigration speech last week did little to clear up the confusion about his policies

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Sean Duffy on Monday chided Donald Trump over his Twitter jabs at a leading GOP critic, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, urging the GOP nominee not to be "so sensitive."

"I don't know what Jeff is doing taking shots at Donald Trump but Donald Trump has to rise above all of this and unify the party," the Wisconsin congressman -- and Trump supporter -- told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "And by responding to the punch that Flake gave him, doesn't bring people closer together. It fissures and divides the Republican base not just in Arizona but around the country."

Duffy's call followed Trump's Sunday night tweets slamming Flake, who that morning on CNN's "State of the Union" reiterated to Jake Tapper his refusal to back the GOP standard-bearer, citing public policy stances and temperament. Trump in turn described Flake on Twitter as "weak" and "ineffective," among other insults.

On Monday Duffy said it was time for Trump to bury the hatchet so he could win over GOP loyalists, independents and soft Democrats, adding, "We don't have enough Republicans to win this race."

Read More