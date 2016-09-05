Diddy: Black voters 'shortchanged' by Obama presidency

Story highlights Sean 'Diddy' Combs said he didn't think the Obama presidency had fully lived up to its promise to black voters

Diddy urged black voters to "hold our vote" as a means of forcing political change

(CNN) Rapper-turned-mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs said he thinks that black voters "got a little bit shortchanged" by Barack Obama's presidency, and urged the black community to "hold our vote" as a way to spur meaningful action by political leaders.

"The heat has to be turned up so much that as a community, we've got to hold our vote," Diddy told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC Sunday. "Don't pacify yourself; really revolutionize the game. Make them come for our vote. It's a whole different strategy, but I think we need to hold our vote because I don't believe any of them."

The entertainment icon explained that while he thinks that Obama has done "an excellent job" as president, he also feels that the first black presidency didn't fully deliver on its promise.

"My number one thing, to be honest, is black people -- I feel like we put President Obama in the White House. When I look back, I just wanted more done for my people, because that's the name of the game," he said.

"This is politics. You put somebody in office, you get in return the things that you care about for your communities. I think we got a little bit shortchanged. That's not knocking the President," Diddy said. "He's done an excellent job, you know, but I think it's time to turn up the heat, because the black vote is going to decide who is the next president of the United States."