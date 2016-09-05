White House cancels Obama meeting with Philippines leader

Story highlights Obama will be meeting with the South Korea President instead

Duterte says he is "not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people"

(CNN) The White House on Monday canceled President Obama's upcoming meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

This comes after Duterte lashed out at Obama for wading into the issue of the Philippines' leader's controversial policy toward drug dealers.

Obama and Duterte had been set to meet in Laos this week, where Obama is attending a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders.

White House officials previously said Obama would confront the Philippines President about his country's handling of drug dealers, including extra-judicial killings , or government executions without the benefit of judicial proceedings.

But the Filipino leader did not take kindly to that notion, saying Obama had better think twice about raising the issue of the killings.

