Philippines president to Obama: 'I'm no American puppet'

Story highlights Planned meeting between US and Filipino Presidents may be off the table

Duterte says he is "not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people"

(CNN) President Obama had better think twice about raising the issue of Philippine extra-judicial killings, warned the country's confrontational leader on Monday.

The US president and his Philippines counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, were set to meet in Laos this week, where Obama is attending a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders. White House officials previously said Obama would confront the Philippines President about his country's handling of drug dealers, including extra-judicial killings , or government executions without the benefit of judicial proceedings or due process.

But the Filipino leader did not take kindly to that notion.

"Who does he think he is? I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people," Duterte scoffed in a speech Monday. "Son of a b****, I will swear at you."

Duterte went on to blame the US for causing the unrest on the southern Philippines Island of Mindanao.