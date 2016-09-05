No deal on Syria as Obama and Putin meet

Hangzhou, China (CNN) US President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were meeting Monday as talks between their governments on ending violence in Syria ended without an agreement.

The two leaders were conversing on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here, according to a US National Security Council spokesman. More details about their discussion were expected later Monday, but US officials said before the summit that Syria and Ukraine would likely be on the agenda of an Obama-Putin huddle.

The exchange came after a US official said talks had ended between US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who had been working to negotiate a plan that would have boosted military cooperation between the two nations in an effort to better target terrorists and prevent civilian deaths.

But negotiators failed to work though differences, and the talks have ended for now.

"There are still issues to resolve," the US official said. Neither side indicated what the points of contention were, or when they expected talks to resume.

