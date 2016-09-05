No deal on Syria as US-Russia talks end

Hangzhou, China (CNN) Talks between the US and Russia have ended without an agreement on ending violence in Syria, a US official said on Monday.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here, US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were working to negotiate a plan that would have boosted military cooperation between the two nations in an effort to better target terrorists and prevent civilian deaths.

But negotiators failed to work though differences, and the talks have ended for now.

"There are still issues to resolve," the US official said. Neither side indicated what the points of contention were, or when they expected talks to resume.

On Sunday, cautious optimism prevailed that a deal could be struck between Washington and Moscow, long at odds over policy in Syria. Kerry and Lavrov had been working "around the clock" to come to an agreement, US President Barack Obama told reporters.

