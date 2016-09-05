Story highlights Joe Biden says Hillary Clinton is working to remedy Americans' distrust of her

Biden says 2016 will be the most negative campaign in modern history

(CNN) Editor's Note: The full interview with Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to air on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.

Vice President Joe Biden says Hillary Clinton knows many Americans don't trust her -- "and she's trying to figure out how to remedy it."

"My advice to her: The best way to remedy it is, talk about what you care about and talk about it with some passion. And people will see through it," Biden told CNN's Jeff Zeleny in an interview Monday in Pittsburgh. Biden was in Western Pennsylvania as part of a campaign swing with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine. The full Biden interview is scheduled to air on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.

Biden's comments, just nine weeks from the 2016 general election, come as polls show Donald Trump making up some of the ground he'd lost to Clinton in early August.

For Clinton, under constant siege over her use of a private email server as secretary of state and facing questions over whether Clinton Foundation donors had improper access to her State Department, polls have shown trustworthiness is her most significant weakness. Almost two-thirds of Americans saying they don't see her as honest and trustworthy, according to surveys.

Read More