Hillary Clinton: Timing of Russian hack is aimed at helping Trump

Story highlights Hillary Clinton is linking Donald Trump to Russian hacking of Democratic organizations

She likened the situation to Watergate

Hampton, Illinois (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Monday drew a line between Donald Trump and suspected Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee when she spoke with reporters during her first day on a shared campaign plane.

Clinton said the Russian hacking was "almost unthinkable" and compared the intrusions into a variety of Democratic bodies to Watergate, the infamous break-in of the Democratic National Committee in 1972 by aides close to then President Richard Nixon.

"This is like Watergate only now in cyber time," Clinton said during her in flight press conference, echoing a comment Tim Kaine, her vice presidential nominee, made this week. "It is stunning that we are facing this and especially from a foreign power that has the capacity, with the consensus is that they have used, to extract information and to enable that information to be made public."

US intelligence officials say there is strong evidence showing Russian intelligence behind hacks into the DNC and attempted hacks into other Democratic organizations.

Clinton said it was "interesting that this activity has happened around the time Trump became the nominee" and said the Republican nominee's ties to Putin -- including glowing statements -- "raises even more serious questions about Trump."

