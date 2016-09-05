Story highlights Hillary Clinton greeted the press on the campaign-branded jet Monday

Her plane and Donald Trump's were both on the ground in Cleveland

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, after almost 17 months of campaigning, began flying with her campaign press corps Monday, boarding a newly campaign-branded Boeing 737 for the final sprint to Election Day.

Clinton boarded the plane at Westchester County Airport on Monday morning, headed for a series Labor Day events in Ohio and Illinois.

Clinton's plane -- which has previously flown for Air Berlin, OrenAir & Corendon Dutch Airlines -- was contracted by the campaign in the last month and is wrapped in Clinton's blue "H" logo and "Stronger Together," her general election campaign slogan.

Clinton's campaign aides said the plane was built in the United States and all modifications were done in Roswell, New Mexico and Amarillo, Texas.

Both Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump had declined to get a plane big enough to fit traveling reporters for much of the campaign, instead opting to fly private and on their own.

Read More