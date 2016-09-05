Clinton during coughing fit: 'I think I'm allergic to Trump'

Story highlights Hillary Clinton laughed off a coughing spell by taunting Donald Trump

Trump's campaign manager tweaked Clinton on Twitter over the episode

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Monday interrupted her stump speech involuntarily in a coughing spell -- and wryly blamed the incident on GOP rival Donald Trump.

"Every time I think about Trump, I think I'm allergic," said the Democratic nominee in the midst of her coughing outbreak during a Cleveland rally, Ohio. Behind Clinton, running mate Tim Kaine clapped while the audience laughed in response.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, seized on the episode to tweak Clinton over her distance from the media -- including not holding a full-blown press conference since last December.

"Must be allergic to media. Finally spent a minute w/ them," Conway wrote on Twitter.

Must be allergic to media. Finally spent a minute w/ them. Hillary Has A Nearly 2 Minute Long Coughing Fit [VIDEO] https://t.co/G0rKPfAjmr — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 5, 2016

