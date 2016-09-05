Trump refuses to rule out legal status for undocumented immigrants

Story highlights Donald Trump on Monday appeared to soften his immigration stance

He refused to rule out granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who remain in the US

Vienna, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump on Monday refused to rule out granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who remain in the United States, breaking with an immigration proposal he laid out just last week.

The Republican nominee vowed last week during a major speech in Phoenix that undocumented immigrants seeking legal status would "have one route and one route only: to return home and apply for reentry like everybody else."

But asked Monday aboard his plane whether he could rule out a pathway to legal status for undocumented immigrants, Trump declined.

"I'm not ruling out anything," Trump said. "We're going to make that decision into the future. OK?"

The seeming shift by Trump came a day after key campaign surrogates and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, gave conflicting answers about whether the nominee's immigration plan still includes mass deportations. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump has moved away from that idea, while Pence and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway were coy about specifics of the immigration proposal.

