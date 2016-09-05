Breaking News

Bill Clinton hangs out with Beyoncé, Jay Z at 'Made in America' festival

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 2:17 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

  • Beyoncé turned 35 on Sunday
  • Bill Clinton made a stop at the festival's voter registration booth

(CNN)Bill Clinton made an unannounced stop Sunday at the "Made in America" concert tour in Philadelphia, where he chatted with Beyoncé, who was celebrating her 35th birthday.

The former president and husband of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made a stop at the festival's voter registration tent and was seen laughing and talking with Beyoncé's husband and hip-hop mogul Jay Z as well.

Other celebrities like Chance the Rapper and the New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony joined Bill Clinton in the VIP section.
    The power couple, who are prominent supporters of President Barack Obama, have voiced their support for Clinton throughout the 2016 election cycle.
    Bill Clinton watched as Chance the Rapper sang happy birthday to an overwhelmed Beyoncé.
    Jay Z's festival, which was headlined by Rihanna and Coldplay, is named after Jay and Kanye West's collaborative song "Made in America," which also features vocals by Frank Ocean.
