Story highlights President Barack Obama meets with a swath of foreign leaders at the G20 summit, many for the last time

North Korea fires ballistic missile as G20 concludes

Hangzhou, China (CNN) President Barack Obama wraps up his final G20 meeting as president Monday with looming questions over US policies toward China, North Korea and regional security.

North Korea fired off three ballistic missiles as the summit concluded, underscoring its willingness to take aggressive steps and assert itself in the region.

The White House put out an upbeat assessment at the conclusion of the gathering, particularly on economic developments, saying, "The G-20's track record over the past 8 years has laid a strong foundation for further progress."

But at a news conference wrapping up the event, he was due to face a barrage of questions on the various diplomatic flashpoints that arose during his final G20 summit, including efforts to broker a ceasefire in Syria and longstanding disputes with China and Russia.

Also a hot topic: the presidential race back home, which world leaders here are monitoring closely.

