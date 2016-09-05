Story highlights
- President Barack Obama meets with a swath of foreign leaders at the G20 summit, many for the last time
- North Korea fires ballistic missile as G20 concludes
Hangzhou, China (CNN)President Barack Obama wraps up his final G20 meeting as president Monday with looming questions over US policies toward China, North Korea and regional security.
North Korea fired off three ballistic missiles as the summit concluded, underscoring its willingness to take aggressive steps and assert itself in the region.
The White House put out an upbeat assessment at the conclusion of the gathering, particularly on economic developments, saying, "The G-20's track record over the past 8 years has laid a strong foundation for further progress."
But at a news conference wrapping up the event, he was due to face a barrage of questions on the various diplomatic flashpoints that arose during his final G20 summit, including efforts to broker a ceasefire in Syria and longstanding disputes with China and Russia.
Also a hot topic: the presidential race back home, which world leaders here are monitoring closely.
During his three-day stay in Hangzhou, Obama met with the leaders of China, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Russia -- all countries with complicated but integral relationships to the US.
It was one of Obama's final chances to engage in face-to-face diplomacy with his counterparts before a new president is elected in November. Many leaders are already looking ahead to January, when either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump assumes the business of state.
Before then, Obama hopes to leave US relationships on a steady footing, though world events and uncooperative leaders could complicate matters.
In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Obama raised disputes over cyberwarfare, maritime aggression and human rights. But in a show of unity, both countries submitted carbon reduction plans to the United Nations.
A session with Theresa May focused on the newly installed British prime minister's plan to execute an orderly exit from the European Union.
And talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan centered on July's coup attempt and Turkey's insistence the US extradite a cleric accused of plotting the attempted overthrow.
Obama departs China Monday evening local time for Laos. He'll be the first sitting US president to visit the small Southeast Asian nation.