Story highlights The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has refused to stand for the national anthem

Obama weighed in on Colin Kaepernick which is tied to the treatment of African Americans by the police

(CNN) President Barack Obama said Monday that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is "exercising his constitutional right" by not standing for the national anthem.

"I gotta confess that I haven't been thinking about football while I've been over here and I haven't been follow this closely," Obama said Monday during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 summit in China. "But my understanding, at least, is that is he's exercising his constitutional right to make a statement. I think there's a long history of sports figures doing so."

Kaepernick has refused to stand for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before 49ers pre-season games, protesting police violence against African Americans.

Kaepernick's protests have spurred outrage in certain quarters, with some, including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, calling for him to leave the country.

Obama took a measured approach Monday, saying that members of the military, getting in harm's way for the flag and the country, could feel spurned by Kaepernick's protest, he is also glad that Kaepernick is speaking up.

Read More