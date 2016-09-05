Stop justifying men who rape

Story highlights Roxanne Jones: We must act and call for legislative initiatives to protect sex crime victims

(CNN) So many excuses.

Brock Turner, the convicted rapist, is a good boy with an "easygoing personality that endears him to almost everyone he meets," said his father in a letter to the courts . A judge agreed and last week Brock, now 21, became a free man. Out of a California county jail after serving three months -- 90 days -- for a six month sentence for raping an unconscious woman last year. The former Stanford University swimming star must register as a sex offender and will serve out his three-year probation and live close to his family in Ohio, where he is a native of Oakwood, a suburb near Dayton.

Turner's victim: Well, she's still trying to put her life back together after being slut shamed in court. Privilege is powerful. It's dangerous when left unchecked.

Roxanne Jones

Nate Parker, the brilliant producer of the upcoming film "Birth of a Nation" and former star wrestler at Penn State, where athletes stand on the highest of pedestals, was acquitted of raping an unconscious woman in 2001. And since his rape story resurfaced, Parker and his fans have been going out of their way to defend his character and urging us to support his film.

He's a good man, his fans say, a loving father of four daughters. Stop trying to bring a good black man down, they say -- an offensive but familiar refrain in the black community when our good men do bad and black women are expected to take a back seat in the fight for equality.