(CNN) US President Barack Obama has aborted his planned bilateral meeting at the East Asia Summit with Philippine President Roderigo Duterte this week in Vientiane, Laos.

In July the Philippine National Police chief, Director-General Ronald dela Rosa, slammed calls for an investigation as "legal harassment," saying it "dampens the morale" of police officers. The same day, Duterte's top judicial official, Solicitor-General Jose Calida, defended the legality of the killings and opined that the number of deaths was "not enough."

And police aren't the only ones targeting criminal suspects with deadly force. Police statistics attribute another 1,067 killings of alleged drug dealers and users in the past two months to unknown gunmen. These murders suggest Duterte's aggressive rhetoric advocating violent solutions to criminality has found a receptive, and well-armed audience. Victims include five-year-old Danica May , a kindergarten student who died from a gunshot wound to the head after an unidentified gunman opened fire on her grandfather, an alleged drug user.

Obama needs to make clear to Duterte that he will pay an international price for trashing the rule of law and that his unlawful "crime control" campaign puts at risk the $50 million in military aid currently allocated to the Philippines for 2017. Obama should also make clear that the US government is prepared to hold up the millions of dollars that it allocates each year for "training and mentoring for the Philippines National Police" unless the Duterte government launches a credible, impartial investigation into the sharp rise in killings.

By doing so, Obama can send an unambiguous message to Duterte that despite the cancellation of their bilateral meeting, Duterte can't avoid a painful reckoning with his abusive "war on drugs."

