Annan: Almost 800 million men, women and children won't have enough food to eat today

Kofi Annan is the Chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation. He was Secretary-General of the United Nations for 1997 to 2006

(CNN) For the first time in human history, the end of hunger is well within our reach. While courageous and passionate individuals have been working to end this scourge for decades, a recent confluence of political will, public-private partnerships and funding has made this ambition possible.

We have, of course, a long way to go. Almost 800 million men, women and children will not have enough food to eat today. But the achievement of halving the proportion of malnourished people since 1990 has shown us just what can be achieved.

For over a decade, African countries have put a much greater emphasis on investment in agriculture and supporting the continent's farmers. The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), launched by African leaders in 2003 and reiterated in the Malabo Declaration of June 2014, provides a clear framework to accelerate investment and coordinate countries' efforts.

International donors have thrown their weight behind these national efforts. From a surge in donor investment stemming from the 2009 G-8 Summit in L'Aquila, Italy, to the agreement by the global community to prioritize hunger and malnutrition in last year's Sustainable Development Goals, the tide is turning.

