Georgetown University's apology for slave trade doesn't go far enough

Dorothy A. Brown is a professor of law at Emory University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As a Georgetown University alumna (L'83), law professor, and a recovering administrator, I have followed the recent developments at Georgetown with a special interest. The university would likely not still be in existence without the sale of slaves from Jesuit plantations in 1838.

As an alumna, I question whether I would have attended Georgetown if I had known. I also wonder what I owe the descendants of the 272 slaves as a result of receiving my law degree from Georgetown.

Dorothy A. Brown

The law professor part of me is used to the "let's appoint a committee" to study something as a way to maintain the status quo. The committee structure delays any action because there will be lots of time spent in meetings before a report can be prepared with recommendations that will then have to be studied by administrators. On the other hand, more than one mind focused on these issues is more likely to lead to better results. Georgetown University's Working Group on Slavery, Memory, and Reconciliation has, however, followed a predictable path.

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia's announced last Thursday the steps he was taking to "atone" for the fact that 272 slaves were sold to ensure Georgetown's continued financial stability and viability. The president selected which working group recommendations to adopt and announced a future apology, the renaming of buildings, an institute to study slavery, and preferential treatment in admissions for descendants of the 272 slaves, among other things. These are all welcome steps. Acknowledging that Georgetown "participated in the institution of slavery" is also important, but none of these activities are particularly transformative.

DeGioia, who established the working group, excluded descendants of the 272 slaves . The descendants, as non-university employees or students, would have made this working group more likely to result in recommendations designed to dismantle the status quo. In addition, the working group never described the level of financial commitment the university should make. Here's how the working group report put it: "We are convinced that reparative justice requires a meaningful financial commitment from the university." How much is "meaningful"? Academic speak is a thing of beauty.