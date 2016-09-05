Rescuers work to retrieve four trapped in Tel Aviv parking garage collapse

Story highlights Death toll rises to three, according to a police spokesperson

There's no word on a cause; four people remain trapped, Israel Defense Forces say

Jerusalem (CNN) At least four workers remain trapped after the collapse on Monday of a Tel Aviv parking garage under construction, police in Israel said.

At least three people were killed and about 20 others were injured, police said. One of the dead is a 28-year-old foreign worker, from Ukraine.

Israel Defense Forces are leading the rescue effort and teams worked around the clock to locate and extract the construction workers. There's no word on the cause of the collapse, and details of the investigation are under a court-issued gag order.

"The ongoing effort consists of over 300 soldiers from the Search and Rescue battalion and the Canine Special Forces Unit," IDF said.

Witness Sraya Listenberg said the implosion was so intense, it felt like an earthquake.

