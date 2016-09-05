Breaking News

2 dead, several still trapped in Tel Aviv garage collapse

By Oren Liebermann, Ian Lee and Abeer Salman, CNN

Updated 7:36 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Story highlights

  • The cause of the collapse is not known
  • The four-story structure was still under construction

Jerusalem (CNN)A Tel Aviv parking garage collapse killed at least two people and injured about 20 others Monday, officials said.

The two killed were construction workers, Israeli emergency services spokesman Yonatan Yagodovsky said. They were found under the rubble, he added. Another person was critically injured.
    About five to seven people are still trapped in the debris hours after the collapse, Israeli emergency services said.
    The four-story parking garage was still under construction when it collapsed in a high-tech area of northern Tel Aviv.
    As rescue teams tried to find trapped construction workers, authorities feared another collapse of the incomplete, unstable structure.
    The cause of the collapse remains unclear.