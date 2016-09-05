2 dead, several still trapped in Tel Aviv parking garage collapse

Story highlights
- "Everything fell down in one second," a witness says
- The four-story structure was still under construction
Jerusalem (CNN)A Tel Aviv parking garage collapsed Monday, killing at least two people and injuring about 20 others, officials said.
Hours after the collapse, as many as seven people were still trapped in the debris, Israeli emergency services said.
Witness Sraya Listenberg said the implosion was so intense, it felt like an earthquake.
"Everything fell down in one second," he said.
The four-story, underground parking garage was still under construction when it collapsed in a high-tech area of northern Tel Aviv. The upper three floors imploded; it's unclear how many people may be trapped on the lowest floor, believed to be about 50 feet underground.
As rescue teams tried to find trapped construction workers, authorities feared another collapse of the incomplete, unstable structure.
The cause of the collapse remains unclear.
Listenberg said the disaster could have been more tragic. The garage collapsed during a lunch hour, when some construction workers were eating outside.
"They had lots of luck," Listenberg said.