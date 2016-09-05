2 dead, several still trapped in Tel Aviv parking garage collapse

Story highlights "Everything fell down in one second," a witness says

The four-story structure was still under construction

Jerusalem (CNN) A Tel Aviv parking garage collapsed Monday, killing at least two people and injuring about 20 others, officials said.

Hours after the collapse, as many as seven people were still trapped in the debris, Israeli emergency services said.

Witness Sraya Listenberg said the implosion was so intense, it felt like an earthquake.

"Everything fell down in one second," he said.

The four-story, underground parking garage was still under construction when it collapsed in a high-tech area of northern Tel Aviv. The upper three floors imploded; it's unclear how many people may be trapped on the lowest floor, believed to be about 50 feet underground.

