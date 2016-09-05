ISIS claims credit for Baghdad blast that kills 7

Story highlights ISIS claims credit for suicide car bombing in Iraq

(CNN) ISIS claimed credit for a car bomb attack that killed seven people and wounded 14 others in central Baghdad on Monday, according to security officials.

Amaq, the ISIS-affiliated media outlet, said its "martyrdom operation by a suicide car bomb targeted a Shiite gathering in Karrada neighborhood in Baghdad."

That attack, like this one and another in July, targeted a predominantly Shiite neighborhood. ISIS, whose followers adhere to the Sunni branch of Islam, often attack followers of the Shiite branch.

Iraqi women react at the site of a July 3 suicide-bombing that killed 292, according to a toll issued on July 7.

The July attack also involved a suicide truck bomb in Karrada, a busy shopping district in Baghdad. It was one of a string of assaults during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and prayer, and also a time when jihadists launch operations against those they regard as their enemies.