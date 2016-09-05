Dozens killed in explosions targeting government-held Syrian cities

Story highlights Jeep carrying suspected militants blows up on highway near Damascus

Mostly government-held cities were targeted in attacks

(CNN) Deadly explosions rocked Syria Monday, hours after the United States and Russia discussed an end to the violence during G20 talks.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a series of explosions across the country, Syrian state media reported.

The blasts happened in government-held areas of Damascus, Homs and Tartous, as well as at a Kurdish checkpoint in Hassakah.

The deadly toll

Of those killed, 30 died in two explosions on a main highway bridge near Tartous, on the Mediterranean coast.

